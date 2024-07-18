Security chief for Venezuela opposition pol arrested as election anxieties grow

US relationship to Venezuela likely to change under Trump 2.0

Sources: The New York Times , US Department of Justice , Reuters

If Trump wins reelection in November, the state of détente that the Biden administration has reached with Venezuela is likely to end. During his first presidency, Trump attempted to dislodge Maduro, and his justice department accused the Venezuelan president and other officials of criminal charges including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking. “Venezuela is one of those countries that is likely to be subject to change under a Trump administration,” an analyst told Reuters, including from a markets perspective. Venezuelan bonds “trading at deeply distressed prices” could be attractive to investors now, but that probably will change under Trump, who is likely to reimpose sanctions and will have to determine whether to approve a debt restructuring program for the country.