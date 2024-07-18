Semafor Signals
Russia is running out of weapons and workers
Insights from The Economist, the BBC, and The Bell
Russia is running low on both weapons and workers, key resources it needs to sustain its war in Ukraine after launching a full-scale invasion two and a half years ago.
The depleting weaponry means that Moscow may have to rein in its offensive and adopt a more defensive strategy. At home, meanwhile, a labor shortage is driving economic pressures, as conscription-age men are sent to the war’s front lines.
Russia’s Soviet-era weapons are depleted
Russia has plenty of manpower on its frontlines, with about 470,000 soldiers fighting in the war at any one time, The Economist reported. Moscow struggles to keep up with the demands on its weapons stockpiles, however: While Russia has maintained armament reserves since Soviet times, the supplies are dwindling. Sourcing materials to build new weapons has also proved challenging, as “the old Soviet armaments supply chain no longer exists,” the newspaper noted. Russia still has more artillery than Ukraine, but its weapons are deteriorating, and it lacks the means to develop more. “Russian forces may have to adjust their posture to one that is much more defensive,” The Economist wrote.
Labor shortage drives economic issues at home
Russian defense contractors are struggling to source workers as working-age men are conscripted to the military, The Bell reported. With no one to fill key roles, there are about 160,000 available positions at defense firms. “The shortfall is not only due to increased demand, but also dwindling supply,” The Bell noted. If trends continue, Russia will be short of about 2.4 million workers by the start of the next decade. The Kremlin now faces a difficult choice: “There are social and political risks in allowing more migrants into the country. And limiting military recruitment is hardly possible when there’s a war on,” The Bell wrote.