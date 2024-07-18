Russia is running out of weapons and workers

Russia’s Soviet-era weapons are depleted

Sources: The Economist , BBC

Russia has plenty of manpower on its frontlines, with about 470,000 soldiers fighting in the war at any one time, The Economist reported. Moscow struggles to keep up with the demands on its weapons stockpiles, however: While Russia has maintained armament reserves since Soviet times, the supplies are dwindling. Sourcing materials to build new weapons has also proved challenging, as “the old Soviet armaments supply chain no longer exists,” the newspaper noted. Russia still has more artillery than Ukraine, but its weapons are deteriorating, and it lacks the means to develop more. “Russian forces may have to adjust their posture to one that is much more defensive,” The Economist wrote.