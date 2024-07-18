Macron ally reelected president of France’s National Assembly in shock vote

A politician from French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party was reelected president of France’s National Assembly Thursday, in a dramatic vote that saw Renaissance regain some of the influence it lost in the snap elections earlier this month.

The head of France’s National Assembly is widely considered France’s fourth-most powerful politician, and Yaël Braun-Pivet was able to win back the office after gaining support from a group of conservative lawmakers.

She beat her opponent from an alliance of left-wing parties by just eight votes, meaning the New Popular Front lost out on the post despite winning the most seats in this summer’s snap election. The leftist coalition has struggled with political infighting, something Thursday’s vote will have done little to quell.