Beijing rejects free market forces in favor of state capitalism

Sources: Australian Broadcasting Corporation , The New York Times

Xi has shown “incredible consistency” in maintaining a socialist market economy, and his “vision of a state capitalist party state will stay intact,” wrote ABC’s Bang Xiao ahead of the meeting’s conclusion. Details of the reforms are still emerging but the outlines demonstrate the party’s commitment to use “substantial state intervention” to boost markets and support state-owned enterprises or “strategic” private firms, Xiao added, pointing to China’s hesitancy in allowing free market forces to drive its economy. But the success of these moves will require Xi to regain the confidence of both Chinese citizens and the foreign business community, who have grown disillusioned with the state’s overbearing grip on the economy, The New York Times argued.