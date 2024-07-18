Amber Rose pushes traditional Republican limits at the RNC

Milwaukee, WI — “These are my people. This is where I belong.”

So said Amber Rose — a onetime video vixen, anti-rape “Slut Walk” pioneer, abortion rights advocate, and OnlyFans performer — at the RNC Convention. The primetime audience gave her a standing ovation.

But Rose’s speech, which touched on her life as a mother and her gradual acceptance of Donald Trump, also provoked a ripple of division in a typically united Republican Party this week.

AD

“The RNC gives a primetime speaking slot to a pro-abortion feminist and self-proclaimed slut with a face tattoo whose only claim to fame is having sex with rappers,” the conservative commentator Matt Walsh tweeted. “Truly an embarrassment. Not a single voter will be mobilized by this person.”

“No lies detected,” ‘The Blaze’ host Steve Deace replied.

“In a rare moment, Walsh is right,” a National Review article by Haley Strack declared — referring to follow-up comments from Walsh where he argued that “conservatism as a movement is in even worse shape than” he thought if suggesting someone like Rose shouldn’t be a prime-time Republican speaker was an “outrageous and offensive” take.

AD

But the mainstream of the Republican Party right now sees Rose more as opportunity than threat — the reason she was on stage in the first place.

“Amber Rose telling her followers on OnlyFans to vote for Donald Trump shouldn’t be controversial at all,” Terry Schilling, president of the socially conservative American Principles Project, told Semafor. “The Republican Party should welcome all votes to support it in our quest to save America. If I were running, I would want as many Democrats to vote for me as possible. I tell people to ignore the clickbait and focus on winning — both in elections and on policy.”