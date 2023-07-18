noscript
Jenna Moon
Jenna Moon
Updated Jul 18, 2023, 9:43am EDT
East Asia

A US citizen crossed into North Korea and may be in custody

South Korean people look toward the North through binoculars at an observation post near the demilitarised zone separating two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File
REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The News

An unauthorized U.S. citizen who crossed into North Korea over the Joint Security Area (JSA) early Tuesday is reportedly a soldier with the U.S. Army.

CBS News and the Washington Post, citing U.S. officials, have reported that the soldier was scheduled to be on a flight back to the U.S. but did not get on the plane.

The UN said the soldier crossed into North Korean territory during a tour of the area, and it is believed that they are being held in custody. It is not yet known why the soldier crossed the border, which is known as one of the most dangerous places on earth.

This story is developing. Please check back soon for updates.

