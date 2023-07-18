Japan’s passport is no longer the world’s most powerful

Singaporeans now hold the most powerful passport in the world.

The country placed No. 1 on the latest Henley Passport Index, an annual list published by immigration consultancy firm Henley & Partners that ranks countries based on how many places its citizens can visit without needing a visa.

Japan previously held the top spot, falling this year to a tie for third place. Singapore ascended to first, with its citizens able to visit 192 countries visa-free. Germany, Spain, and Italy tied for second.

We’ve compiled insights and reporting about Singapore’s ascent to the top and the U.S’s “relentless slide” down the rankings.