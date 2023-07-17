Ford vs. Tesla: The electric vehicle price war is heating up

Ford announced Monday it is cutting the price of its electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, by between $6,000 and $10,000 depending on the model.

Ford previously hiked the price of the truck four times starting in April 2022, with the least expensive model going from about $40,000 to nearly $60,000. With the latest cut, it now goes for just under $50,000. The automative maker said it was able to make the price cuts because of factory improvements and cheaper materials.

It marks the latest development in the struggle to dominate the electric car market, after rival Tesla also recently announced a price drop. Here’s what experts and analysts make of it.