What experts make of Biden finally inviting Netanyahu to the US

President Joe Biden on Monday invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the U.S. for the first time since the Israeli leader came back to power last year.

The invite, which was extended over the phone, comes after several cancellations and a long delay.

Tensions between Biden and Netanyahu have peaked following months of disagreements over a judicial overhaul undertaken by the Israeli leader’s right-wing government, which has spurred violent anti-government protests. The U.S. has also criticized the expansion of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

We’ve curated insights from experts on Netanyahu’s “long-sought” meeting with Biden.