Aspen Diary: Soft power, in Barbie pink

The Aspen Security Forum gets going this evening, when the Emeritus Dean of the Harvard Kennedy School Joseph Nye helps open the four days of national security wonkery at a reception high up in the Rocky Mountains. Nye is a perfect opener, as he popularized the notion of “soft power” back in the late 1980s.

The Aspen pre-party last night in Washington was a soft power affair, as many who were soon heading to the forum followed directions to don pink shoes, socks, ties, dresses, sports jackets and more at British Ambassador Karen Pierce’s in advance of the premiere of the movie Barbie Friday. I wondered whether a live action film featuring Barbie and Ken is what Nye had in mind when he described American soft power that works to co-opt other nations, rather than coerce them. While the film has its limits — Vietnam has banned it because it features a goofy map that appears to give China sovereignty over the South China Sea — maybe the Barbie will create some opportunities. Tomorrow in Aspen, I’ll be interviewing the ask the new Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng. Along with the hard power questions, I’ll ask whether Greta Gerwig’s subversive bubblegum heroine will be seen as friend or foe when she hits Chinese theaters.

In the meantime, hard power was on principals minds’ amidst all the pink. I chatted with Senator Deb Fischer, R-Neb., who has been worried about the declining level of America’s artillery munitions because of huge shipments to Ukraine and production that hasn’t kept up with demand. Senator Fischer, a member of the Armed Services Committee, noted to me that President Biden had finally admitted on July 9th that America is running low in its munitions reserves, which she believes creates a serious strategic vulnerability for the U.S. A hard power issue emerged in a soft power evening, on the eve of the Aspen strategy forum.

I’m on my way to the Rockies Tuesday morning, so stay tuned for this daily diary of the national security ideas, big and small, and the people behind them, gathered in the Aspen.

Politico CEO Goli Sheikholeslami and British Ambassador Karen Pierce

Rep. Matt Gaetz and Ginger Luckey Gaetz