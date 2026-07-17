US DOE pushes for greater propane exports to Africa

The Trump administration is replacing the gutted American foreign aid apparatus with, in part, a push to export more US propane.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright made a digital appearance last week at an International Energy Agency summit focused on replacing African households’ use of charcoal and other indoor cooking fuels that are harmful to health and the environment with cleaner alternatives, especially propane and other petroleum-derived gases. “Access to clean cooking is one of the most impactful, yet overlooked, challenges of our time,” Wright told attendees, who included Kenyan president William Ruto and African Union energy commissioner Lerato Mataboge. “By expanding access to affordable and reliable propane gas, we can transform human lives across the globe.”

The summit attracted $900 million in new government commitments in support of clean cooking, according to the IEA. A DOE spokesperson declined to specify how much of that sum, if any, came from the US, but said that more details of “commercial commitments, including from US companies” would be made public soon.

“Secretary Wright’s support for LPG [liquid petroleum gases, which includes propane] reflects the Trump administration’s broader approach to energy-related foreign assistance, which is centered on trade, not aid,” the DOE spokesperson told Semafor. “This approach views LPG and clean cooking as commercial markets to be developed, rather than humanitarian needs. With global demand for LPG projected to continue growing, helping meet that demand advances both expanded energy access abroad and US economic interests.”