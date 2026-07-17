Trump alleges China meddled in 2020 US elections

President Donald Trump accused China of interfering in the 2020 US election — reviving allegations that he lost due to fraud — and said intelligence agencies had covered it up, comments likely to draw Beijing’s ire and worsen warming relations.

Trump has made election security a major campaign issue ahead of November’s midterm polls, claiming the system is riddled with “shocking vulnerabilities.”

But critics say he is seizing on the issue as he tries to spread doubt ahead of a contest his party is forecast to lose. “Even if Trump fails to change election laws or processes, he can sow substantial chaos simply by trying to convince voters that the results were fraudulent,” The New York Times wrote.