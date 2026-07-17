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Exclusive / Republican senator goes after Canada for wildfire smoke

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Jul 17, 2026, 5:06am EDT
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Smoke in Detroit
David Peinado/Reuters

Much of the country is waking up to terrible air quality from wildfires — including Washington, DC — and Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, wants to see Canada punished for the “atrocity,” according to details first shared with Semafor.

The Ohio senator is dropping a new bill that would require President Donald Trump to determine if Canadian wildfires harmed US air quality and would sanction those responsible, including by blocking assets and imposing financial restrictions.

The legislation would also revoke visas for individuals sanctioned under the bill and express a sense of Congress that the Canadian ambassador is “persona non grata” until the smoke no longer affects the US.

The sanctions would be removed after the president determines that the effects of the smoke are over and Canada has taken action to stop the wildfire smoke.

The measure includes some exceptions and waivers for diplomacy, safety, and national security.

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