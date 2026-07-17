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Nigeria announces $550M education fund

Jul 17, 2026, 8:52am EDT
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Nana Aisha Shemsudeen teaches her younger siblings and neighbors at her parents’ house in Minna.
Marvellous Durowaiye/Reuters

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu announced a $550 million fund aimed at improving the country’s education system, which remains a major constraint on development.

Though Nigeria, like much of Africa, has made major strides in increasing the number of years people spend in school, levels remain far below those of wealthier nations. If African countries want to meet their ambitious industrialization goals, improving education outcomes — especially in STEM subjects — is a prerequisite, experts argued.

“By cultivating a new generation of tech-savvy entrepreneurs and skilled technicians, Africa can transform its youth dividend … into a powerful engine for industrialization and global competitiveness,” a report by the UN Office of the Special Adviser on Africa said.

A chart show the average number of schooling years among adults.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
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