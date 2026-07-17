Ghana opens 5G licensing round

Ghana has opened the bidding and award process for 5G licenses, a move aimed at making the telecommunications sector more competitive.

The licenses are split into 11 lots, valued at $230 million in total, with clauses to prevent a single company from owning all the spectrum bands. MTN and Telecel — the two largest providers accounting for 95% of mobile internet users in Ghana — have each indicated interest in acquiring 5G licenses. But Ghana has imposed a 40% premium on prospective bids from MTN as a “competition safeguarding measure” due its “significant market power.”

Ghana in 2024 granted exclusive rights to Next Gen Infraco to be the sole provider of 5G capability to internet service providers in the country for 10 years. But, citing a need for competition and consumer choice, Accra amended Next Gen Infraco’s license in March.

Mobile internet penetration has risen sharply in Ghana, jumping by more than seven percentage points to nearly 90% over the past year — far above the sub-Saharan African average of about 36%.