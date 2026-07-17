China’s ‘gray zone’ coercion

China’s Wars: The Politics and Diplomacy Behind its Military Coercion by Vijay Gokhale.

The former Indian foreign secretary looks at case studies of Chinese “gray zone” tactics — aggressive actions falling deliberately short of acts of war — to highlight patterns of coercion over the last 60 years, an international relations scholar writes in The Wire.

This “robust” and well-referenced work is a “useful contribution” for those keen to see how China is shaping its neighborhood “without firing a single shot.” Buy China’s Wars from your local bookstore.