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China’s ‘gray zone’ coercion

Jul 17, 2026, 10:27am EDT
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China’s Wars: The Politics and Diplomacy Behind its Military Coercion by Vijay Gokhale.

China’s Wars: The Politics and Diplomacy Behind its Military Coercion by Vijay Gokhale.

The former Indian foreign secretary looks at case studies of Chinese “gray zone” tactics — aggressive actions falling deliberately short of acts of war — to highlight patterns of coercion over the last 60 years, an international relations scholar writes in The Wire.

This “robust” and well-referenced work is a “useful contribution” for those keen to see how China is shaping its neighborhood “without firing a single shot.” Buy China’s Wars from your local bookstore.

Tom Chivers
AD