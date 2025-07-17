US shareholders back DEI

Shareholders of large US companies overwhelmingly backed diversity, equity, and inclusion programs this year, despite Washington’s staunch resistance to such initiatives.

An analysis found that across 24 companies, including Amazon, Disney, and Apple, anti-DEI shareholder resolutions were defeated by a margin of 98% to 99%, according to S&P Global.

“They’re saying in Washington that no one likes DEI, well, 99% of shareholders actually do,” the head of an investor advocacy group said.

The White House has targeted initiatives across universities and boardrooms: T-Mobile dropped its DEI programs to secure federal approval on two deals last week. Some companies are simply rebranding inclusion efforts, or focusing on “safer” subjects like mental health, The New York Times reported.