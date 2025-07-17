Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every weekday
Sign up

US shareholders back DEI

Jul 17, 2025, 6:23pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Protestors with pro-diversity signs.
Jose Luis Magana/Reuters

Shareholders of large US companies overwhelmingly backed diversity, equity, and inclusion programs this year, despite Washington’s staunch resistance to such initiatives.

An analysis found that across 24 companies, including Amazon, Disney, and Apple, anti-DEI shareholder resolutions were defeated by a margin of 98% to 99%, according to S&P Global.

“They’re saying in Washington that no one likes DEI, well, 99% of shareholders actually do,” the head of an investor advocacy group said.

The White House has targeted initiatives across universities and boardrooms: T-Mobile dropped its DEI programs to secure federal approval on two deals last week. Some companies are simply rebranding inclusion efforts, or focusing on “safer” subjects like mental health, The New York Times reported.

J.D. Capelouto
AD