Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US seeks to tamp down trade war concerns

Jul 17, 2025, 6:52am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Scott Bessent and Donald Trump
Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo/Reuters

The White House moved to tamp down trade war fears, but analysts warned Washington’s protectionist direction was unchanged.

US President Donald Trump said that tariffs for around 150 countries would be about 15% — lower than some experts feared. Trump has also toned down anti-China rhetoric in order to secure a trade deal and a summit with the country’s leader, Bloomberg reported.

Yet trade barriers are going up elsewhere: Canada announced new steel tariffs, and France is reportedly gaining support within the European Union for a harder line against pressure from Washington. And despite the cooling of tensions, Goldman Sachs now projects the US’ effective tariff rate will peak even higher than the bank previously thought.

[@portabletext/react] Unknown block type "cta", specify a component for it in the `components.types` prop

Prashant Rao
AD