US retail sales jumped more than expected in June

US retail sales rebounded in June, rising 0.6% after a 0.9% drop in May, according to Commerce Department data released Thursday.

The data beat most economists’ forecasts, with broad-based gains last month, particularly at auto dealerships where sales climbed 1.2%.

However, analysts cautioned that the figures aren’t adjusted for inflation, and some of the rebound may reflect rising prices rather than increased consumer demand. June’s inflation report showed notable price increases in tariff-exposed categories like furnishings, appliances, toys, and sporting goods.

Still, Thursday’s numbers offer a moment of relief amid growing concern over consumer health: Sales at restaurants and bars — often seen as a barometer for discretionary spending, and usually the first to fall when wallets tighten — also rose in June.