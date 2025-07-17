US reportedly denies South African envoy a visa

The US reportedly denied South Africa’s envoy to Washington a visa, the latest sign of their increasingly frosty relationship.

The apparent rejection — which was not immediately confirmed — came as a South African industry body warned the country faced a “serious threat” as a result of American tariff threats and aid cuts: US President Donald Trump has accused Pretoria of allegedly discriminating against white people as well as siding with US rivals including Russia and Iran.

Some analysts think the relationship is now beyond repair: “I cannot see how the differences can be resolved,” an expert told the BBC. “South Africa will just have to carry on, and strengthen ties with other countries.”

