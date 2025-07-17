Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern discuss merger

Jul 17, 2025, 4:48pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Bing Guan/Reuters

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern are in early talks to merge, according to people familiar with the matter, a combination that would create the largest railroad in the United States.

A Norfolk Southern spokesperson declined to comment. A Union Pacific spokesperson did not immediately have a comment.

Semafor reported Wednesday that Union Pacific was working with bankers from Morgan Stanley on a bid for a rival. It is also looking to hire lobbyists to help it engage with Congressional and White House officials, according to people familiar with the matter.

This is a developing story.

Rohan Goswami
AD
AD