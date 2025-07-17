UK to lower voting age to 16 by next general election

Britain’s government said it would lower the country’s voting age to 16 before the next general election in a bid to increase democratic participation.

The proposal to allow 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote in general elections represents the biggest change to the electorate since the voting age was reduced from 21 to 18 in 1969. The reform was part of a broader package that also includes relaxed voter registration rules and measures to crack down on foreign interference.

The move to extend the franchise was part of the governing Labour Party’s manifesto: Labour argued that the change would bring greater fairness to 16- and 17-year-olds, many of whom already work and are eligible to serve in the military.