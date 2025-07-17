Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

EU’s biggest-ever budget faces backlash

Jul 17, 2025, 6:45am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Yves Herman/Reuters

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the EU’s biggest-ever budget, but a chaotic rollout and opposition from key players underlined weaknesses in her leadership.

Von der Leyen — who last week stared down a no-confidence motion — outlined €1.98 trillion in spending, including €451 billion to strengthen European industry. But Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, rejected the package as too large, and other parties raised separate concerns: The Commission’s proposal will go through protracted negotiations before it is ultimately finalized.

Troublingly for von der Leyen, senior officials complained they were kept in the dark about the spending plans, and criticized its announcement as haphazard. “You cannot imagine what a clusterf*ck it was,” one official told the Financial Times.

A chart showing the EU’s net contributors and beneficiaries.
Prashant Rao
AD