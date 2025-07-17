Events Email Briefings
Share of US adults who want lower immigration falls

Jul 17, 2025, 7:00am EDT
Legal observers document federal immigration officers’ badge numbers at U.S. immigration court
David ‘Dee’ Delgado/Reuters

The share of US adults who want lower immigration fell for the first time in four years, new research found.

The percentage saying immigration is good for the country also reached a record 79%, according to Gallup. The figures may be driven by a decline in illegal crossings at the US southern border — now at their lowest level in decades — which Axios said may be down to President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

Even so, Trump is not seeing major boosts to his poll ratings: Gallup found that most people disapprove of his handling of immigration, with just 35% approving.

A chart showing US respondents’ views on immigration.
Tom Chivers
