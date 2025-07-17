Events Email Briefings
Exclusive / Senate approves spending cuts — with a warning

Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Jul 17, 2025, 5:29am EDT
Thom Tillis
Ken Cedeno/Reuters

The Senate narrowly clinched $9 billion in spending cuts early Thursday morning, sending them back to the House for final approval before they head to President Donald Trump.

OMB Director Russ Vought said this week he’s “willing” to put together another package after this one becomes law.

But just one more Republican defector in either chamber of Congress could upend the whole effort, and members are going to be studying Vought’s implementation of the cuts very closely.

“If we find out in the coming weeks that they’re canceling out projects that they knew damn well members would have a problem with, that’ll change my posture going forward,” Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told Semafor. “They better get it right, or they’ll destroy credibility here. And they will not deliver on their promise of what better be tens of billions of dollars of rescissions packages.”

