House perseveres after crypto deal implodes

The House fell into disarray after breaking a record for the longest vote — on a rule for debate on a trio of GOP crypto bills.

Hardline Republicans with concerns over central bank digital currencies and self-custody said they cut a deal with the Trump administration to merge two of the proposals.

There was just one problem: Top House Republicans weren’t looped in.

“You’ve got people that are just upset they were left out,” one of the hardliners, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said.

As members negotiated compromises like adding the CBDC ban to defense legislation, the procedural vote was left open late into the night until at last leaders convinced holdouts to allow the bills to advance.

“There’s not a doubt in my mind” the bills will eventually pass, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Semafor. “It’s just: How good are they going to be?”