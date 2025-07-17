Epstein story continues to haunt Trump

The Jeffrey Epstein saga isn’t going away, despite a whiff of a ceasefire earlier this week: While White House officials tell Semafor the administration wants this story to fade into the background, President Donald Trump keeps addressing the subject.

Sometimes that’s because he’s asked about it directly by reporters, but in some cases Trump himself has brought scrutiny back to the topic.

Take Wednesday, for example: The president posted a long screed on Truth Social blaming Democrats for the Epstein documents drama, calling it “their new SCAM” and declaring that he doesn’t want the support of those who continue to harp on it.

The only problem? Those focused on Epstein include Trump’s strongest supporters, and while some of them, like TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk, initially seemed to back off this week, they’re now promising to keep asking questions.