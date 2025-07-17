Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Principals newsletter icon
From Semafor Principals
In your inbox, every weekday morning
Sign up

Epstein story continues to haunt Trump

Jul 17, 2025, 5:29am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Donald Trump
Eduardo Muno/Reuters

The Jeffrey Epstein saga isn’t going away, despite a whiff of a ceasefire earlier this week: While White House officials tell Semafor the administration wants this story to fade into the background, President Donald Trump keeps addressing the subject.

Sometimes that’s because he’s asked about it directly by reporters, but in some cases Trump himself has brought scrutiny back to the topic.

Take Wednesday, for example: The president posted a long screed on Truth Social blaming Democrats for the Epstein documents drama, calling it “their new SCAM” and declaring that he doesn’t want the support of those who continue to harp on it.

The only problem? Those focused on Epstein include Trump’s strongest supporters, and while some of them, like TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk, initially seemed to back off this week, they’re now promising to keep asking questions.

Shelby Talcott
AD