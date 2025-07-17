Epstein drama consumes Congress

President Donald Trump’s attempts to divert Washington away from his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case are backfiring.

The number of House Republicans backing a bipartisan proposal intended to force Attorney General Pam Bondi to release records on the accused sex trafficker quickly grew to 10 in just two days. As Trump’s party began breaking in greater numbers from his calls to move on from the case, the House froze in place as GOP leaders tried to head off more Epstein votes.

Across the Capitol, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., released a report making public flagged banking transactions linked to Epstein. And Senate Republicans were forced to block an attempt by Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., to align the chamber behind releasing files on the notorious financier, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial.

Even more ominous than Thursday’s developments was Republicans’ private acknowledgment that Trump’s attempts to deem the subject “boring” and a “hoax” are not landing in a party that has harped on the Epstein case for years.

“I’d love to see whatever there is to see. I think there are good things that would come from more public awareness on the issue. I don’t know exactly how this plays out,” said one Senate Republican who supports more disclosure from Bondi’s DOJ.

AD

As to whether Trump had quieted the issue, the senator answered: “No.”

Congressional GOP leaders are still trying to quiet their internal divisions over Epstein as Rep. Thomas Massie’s, R-Ky., bipartisan legislation comes closer to a forced floor vote in the House, against the wishes of Speaker Mike Johnson. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., blocked Gallego’s separate, nonbinding legislation in the Senate, arguing Democrats didn’t care about Epstein when Joe Biden was president.

It’s still not clear if Thursday’s Epstein issues would imperil a bill clawing back more than $9 billion in federal spending — a top Trump priority — even as it delayed its passage. But beyond this week, the ramifications of Republican dissatisfaction with the president could prove significant.

Even before Trump derided his supporters who want more information about Epstein as “weaklings,” Johnson carved out a rare bit of daylight from the president by saying he agrees “with the sentiment that we need to put it out there.”

AD

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said that Bondi’s DOJ needs to, at a minimum, release Epstein’s autopsy and his flight logs, as well as details on who else might be swept up in a potential federal prosecution that never advanced after Epstein’s death.

Roy told Semafor leaving a meeting with Rules Committee Republicans Thursday he was considering signing onto Massie’s resolution.

Yet party leaders don’t want to give airtime to anything binding; the Epstein resolution they’re considering in the House would be symbolic with regard to DOJ’s actions.

“I trust President Trump. He’s made it very clear to the attorney general, to Pam Bondi: Release all the credible evidence. That’s all I need to know. I’ve got to work on the things that the American people actually care about,” House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., told Semafor.

AD

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said that he doesn’t see House-style momentum on his side of the Capitol for more action on Epstein.

But even those who trust Bondi’s handling of the situation, which has made national headlines for nearly two weeks after the DOJ sought to declare the matter closed, recognize that the Epstein case now has a life of its own.

“The public seems pretty interested in it,” said Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. “I’m comfortable that Pam will do everything she can.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday that Trump would not recommend a special prosecutor for the Epstein case.

She did not get into Trump’s discussions with the House speaker but said: “The president has said, if the attorney general and the Department of Justice and the FBI have any more credible evidence in regards to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, they should put that forward.”