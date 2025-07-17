China’s BRI investment hits record this year

China’s flagship global infrastructure effort has seen a record level of investment and construction contracts this year.

The Belt and Road Initiative has funded highways, railroads, and energy projects around the world: In the first half of 2025, 176 deals totaling $124 billion already surpassed the $122 billion in projects for all of last year.

One analyst attributed the push to lagging domestic growth in China and Beijing’s need to diversify supply chains due to the US-led trade war, while other countries are likely embracing “an opportunity to deepen ties with China amid shifting global geoeconomic dynamics.”

The BRI has allowed Beijing to expand its economic influence as Washington scales back its international presence.