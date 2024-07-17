UK is Europe’s first country to approve sale of lab-grown meat, but not for humans

Attitudes to lab-grown meat split by political leanings

Sources: The Economist , Green Queen , Politico

The US is one of the few countries that have approved lab-grown meat for human consumption, but a “culture war” may be brewing, The Economist noted: Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis banned its sale in the state in May, citing a conspiracy that global elites want to “push a diet of petri-dish meat” and that it was anti-American. Lawmakers in other countries have echoed similar ideas about lab-grown meat as an assault on national identity: An Italian lawmaker told Politico in 2023 that banning lab-grown meat was important to “defending work, environment, culture, and identity.” This messaging may shape public perceptions along partisan lines: Democrats are more likely than Republicans to have a net-positive opinion on cultivated meat, food and climate outlet Green Queen reported.