Trump’s call for Taiwan to pay for its defense rattles chip stocks

Trump argues US gets ‘nothing’ in exchange from Taiwan

Source: Financial Times

Trump told Bloomberg that “Taiwan doesn’t give us anything,” arguing that the US doesn’t benefit from its defense relationship with the island. But Taiwan imports nearly all of its weapons from the US through a foreign purchase program, making it one of the largest buyers of American-manufactured weapons, the Financial Times reported. Trump’s comments raise questions about Washington’s continued commitment to defend Taiwan: US President Joe Biden has repeatedly affirmed that America would intervene in the event of a military threat from China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province, but Trump has said it would be “difficult” to protect Taiwan from Beijing.