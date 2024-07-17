Sixth Street hires JPMorgan banker who specializes in taking investment firms public as CFO

The Scoop
Sixth Street Partners is hiring as its chief financial officer a JPMorgan banker whose specialty is taking investment firms public, according to people familiar with the matter.
In three decades at JPMorgan, Mark Feldman was a dealmaker to dealmakers, advising Wall Street giants including Apollo, Ares, TPG, and Carlyle on their initial public offerings, and more recently on the merger that produced Blue Owl, a competitor to Sixth Street in the fast-growing world of private credit.
Sixth Street, which has $75 billion in assets under management, was founded in 2009 by a breakaway group from Goldman Sachs, with money from TPG. It separated from TPG in a messy 2020 divorce, and has doubled in size since then, staking out a pole position in the fast-growing world of private credit, asset-backed finance, and insurance.
Sixth Street and JPMorgan declined to comment.
Liz’s view
Sixth Street hasn’t had a true finance chief before, and Feldman’s hiring is a sign that it’s inching toward its own listing, however coy its executives are in public. “Our future plans are just continuing to do what we do,” CEO Alan Waxman told Fortune in April when asked about an IPO, which he said is “not on radar.”
But it will be. The siren song of a public listing has been virtually impossible for asset managers to resist. Everyone gets rich, and companies get a publicly traded stock that they can use as currency for acquisitions in the race to build financial superstores.
The holdouts are mostly buyout specialists like Warburg Pincus and Hellman & Friedman, for whom the model of raising a big fund every few years, doing good deals, and sharing the spoils with a small group of partners still mostly works. But lending is a scale business, even in the bespoke, “between-the-box strategies” Sixth Street prefers. Blue Owl went public in 2021, and another competitor, HPS, is on its way.