Sixth Street hires JPMorgan banker who specializes in taking investment firms public as CFO

Sixth Street Partners is hiring as its chief financial officer a JPMorgan banker whose specialty is taking investment firms public, according to people familiar with the matter.

In three decades at JPMorgan, Mark Feldman was a dealmaker to dealmakers, advising Wall Street giants including Apollo, Ares, TPG, and Carlyle on their initial public offerings, and more recently on the merger that produced Blue Owl, a competitor to Sixth Street in the fast-growing world of private credit.

Sixth Street, which has $75 billion in assets under management, was founded in 2009 by a breakaway group from Goldman Sachs, with money from TPG. It separated from TPG in a messy 2020 divorce, and has doubled in size since then, staking out a pole position in the fast-growing world of private credit, asset-backed finance, and insurance.

Sixth Street and JPMorgan declined to comment.



