Secret Service under severe scrutiny over Trump’s assassination attempt

Trump shooting gives FBI chance for Republican redemption

Source: Politico

The FBI’s investigation into the assassination attempt on Trump could help repair the agency’s fraught relationship with the former president and the GOP. The FBI has consistently been in Trump’s crosshairs; he fired then-Director James Comey in 2017 and blamed the agency for the Russia probe into him. Republican lawmakers then took up the fight in 2022 by honing in on the “weaponization” of the federal government — including the FBI. Given that the agency wasn’t involved in security on the day of the shooting at Trump’s rally, the FBI “might be perceived as the good guys,” a former agency official told Politico, possibly boding well for its relations with GOP lawmakers.