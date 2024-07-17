Colombia census finds 1.6 million people lifted out of poverty in 2023, but extreme inequality persists

Poverty still plagues Colombia

Sources: El Tiempo , El País

Colombia has made progress in lifting people out of poverty for three consecutive years, but a third of the country’s population still lives below the poverty line, El Tiempo reported. A former director of Colombia’s national statistics department told El País the results are encouraging, but that poverty levels are still higher than in pre-pandemic years. Others have criticized the government’s shortcomings in supporting low-income families, like through the redistribution of tax surplus. “The government is not being efficient in social public spending. It is taking income away from Colombians with lower incomes to transfer it to those who have even less,” a political scientist told El País.