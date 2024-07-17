Polls show Democratic voters breaking with Biden as nominee

Schiff calls on Biden to step down, possibly jumpstarting wider effort

Source: Politico

Rep. Adam Schiff, a high-ranking Democrat expected to become California’s next senator, called on Biden to step aside on Wednesday. Schiff, a close ally of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is the first Democratic lawmaker to make the call since Saturday night’s assassination attempt on Trump — and one of the highest-ranking Democrats to make it at all. The shooting led to a brief pause in the growing clamor for the president to bow out, but “the statement from Schiff, who is widely respected in the party, will likely be seen as political cover for more Democrats to come forward,” Politico reported.