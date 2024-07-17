230 progressive Capitol Hill staffers urge bosses to boycott Netanyahu’s speech

More than 230 anonymous Capitol Hill staffers from 122 offices signed a letter urging their bosses to either protest or boycott Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s July 24 address to Congress.

“This is not an issue of politics, but an issue of morality. Citizens, students, and lawmakers across the country and the world have spoken out against the actions of Mr. Netanyahu in his War on Gaza,” the Congressional Progressive Staff Association wrote in the letter, which was shared with Semafor.

It reflects the growing momentum on the left opposing Netanyahu’s speech: Several Democratic lawmakers have said they plan to boycott it, while others say they are only attending out of respect for Israel.

Republicans pushed the idea of inviting Netanyahu after Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish official in the US, harshly criticized Netanyahu in a speech on the Senate floor.