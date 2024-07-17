Kenyan media ‘under attack’ by police in protests

NAIROBI — Kenyan journalists have accused the police of subjecting them to extreme violence during the country’s ongoing protests.

Labor unions representing the media have demanded the arrest of police officers they say are responsible for the alleged rights abuses which they say include journalists being shot at, injured, and abducted.

Wanjeri Kariuki, a reporter with local TV station K24, was shot in the thigh by a police officer while covering protests in the Rift Valley city of Nakuru on Tuesday, July 17, according to witnesses and video posted on X. This was despite her being in visible press gear. On Wednesday Journalists in Nakuru and Kiambu, just north of Nairobi, took to the streets, demanding the officer’s arrest.

On Wednesday morning, footage recorded by his son showed Macharia Gaitho, a veteran writer and columnist with the Nairobi-based Daily Nation newspaper, being forced into a vehicle by several men.

He was released hours later following a public uproar, with the police claiming it was a case of mistaken identity. Instead, they said, they meant to arrest Francis Gaitho — a content creator popular on TikTok and X who has voiced support for the protests. But Gaitho, however, insisted that the police were targeting him.

The police have also often fired teargas directly at reporters covering the protests for local and international media, according to a number of journalists. Others have reported being assaulted.

The Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) said it is following up on reports that CNN photojournalist Fabien Muhire was sprayed with harmful chemicals by police as he documented the protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District.