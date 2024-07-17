Keir Starmer to ‘take brakes off’ UK economy, focus on housing, infrastructure

Planning reform may not be enough on its own

Sources: Institute for Government , The Conversation , The Spectator

Reforms to speed up new building and infrastructure projects are welcome, but “not the panacea” to solve all the UK’s problems in this area, given the housing market downturn, rising material costs, and skills shortages, the Institute for Government argued. Other measures — such as expanding training for construction workers, building inspectors, and planners — will be needed before new projects can get off the ground without derailing other goals, like controlling inflation and achieving net zero, urban planning experts argued in The Conversation. The government’s focus on reducing local councils’ power to block housing and infrastructure projects may also be misdiagnosing the problem: Aside from NIMBYists, EU-era environmental legislation also may stand in the way, a columnist argued in right-leaning outlet The Spectator.