Biden says he’d consider dropping out if medical condition surfaced

US President Joe Biden said he would consider dropping his reelection campaign if a doctor told him he had a medical condition that might interfere with his ability to run and govern.

In an interview with BET News released Wednesday, Biden said he would reevaluate staying in the race if a doctor “came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem.” Previously, he had told ABC News he would drop out only if God told him to.

The White House physician has previously said Biden is healthy, writing after a physical in February that the president is an “active, robust, 81-year-old male who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”

But Biden’s age and recent public missteps have led to a chorus of calls from Democrats for Biden to drop out.

A new AP poll showed nearly two-thirds of Democrats think Biden should withdraw, even though Biden has claimed “average Democrats” still back him.