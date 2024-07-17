FIFA opening probe into racist chants by Argentina players

FIFA said on Wednesday it was opening a probe into racist chants sung by Argentine national soccer players, targeting the French national team, after Argentina won the Copa America.

Chelsea and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez posted a video on social media showing some players on the Argentina team bus singing the beginning of a racist and homophobic chant directed at their French counterparts. The chant dates back to 2022, when Argentina beat France in the World Cup.

“FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials,” a spokesperson for world football’s governing body said.

The France Football Federation said it would file a legal complaint over the video, while Chelsea apologized and announced it would open its own investigation, Sky News reported. Fernandez is the most expensive transfer in the history of the Premier League.

Fernandez apologized with a social media post on Tuesday, saying he got “caught up in the euphoria” of the moment.