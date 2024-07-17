Europe chaos reverberates in Asia

Political chaos in Europe could have ripple effects in Asia, analysts said. The uncertainty in France, where recent elections effectively created a lame-duck government, could ultimately affect Europe’s support for Ukraine. And a Japanese security official told Nikkei that if Russia gains the upper hand over Kyiv, “it will inevitably impact Asia. North Korea, which has been deepening its military cooperation with Russia, may become more assertive as a result.”

Meanwhile, Asian powers have upped their military presence in Europe: North Korean and Chinese tech has ended up on the battlefield in Ukraine, while China held joint exercises in Belarus. “Whereas once-weak Asian powers used to be the object of Europe’s strategic calculations, it will now be the other way around,” a Foreign Policy columnist wrote.