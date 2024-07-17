EU court rejects antitrust appeal from TikTok owner ByteDance

A European Union court on Wednesday rejected TikTok parent company ByteDance’s attempt to avoid new antitrust rules in what was viewed as a win for regulators trying to rein in Big Tech, Reuters reported.

Antitrust rules established by the European Commission in March labeled key tech companies — including Meta, ByteDance, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft — as industry “gatekeepers,” saying they had to change the way they operate to give users more choices such as moving between services.

ByteDance was the first company to challenge its gatekeeper status, but the Luxembourg-based court ruled that it must comply with new regulations. ByteDance can now appeal to Europe’s highest court.