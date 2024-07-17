Donors’ cash is drying up, Katzenberg warns Biden in private meeting

Joe Biden met in Las Vegas Wednesday with Jeffrey Katzenberg, the film producer and a top campaign adviser, who conveyed a warning: The president’s donors’ patience is wearing thin, and their cash soon will, too.

Katzenberg, one of Biden’s closest counselors and a conduit to moneyed circles in media and finance, told the president that major donors, doubtful of his ability to win in November, have all but stopped writing the kind of big checks that sustain campaigns in the home stretch, people familiar with the meeting said. One of the people said the donor warning came in a broader discussion of other campaign topics.

Democratic donors have been privately wringing their hands for weeks, but it had been unclear until now whether their concerns had made it to a president whose inner circle has shrunk as calls for him to drop out have grown louder.

The Biden campaign had $240 million in the second quarter, versus Trump’s $285 million, and that was before the debate kicked off concerns about his ability to run and win.

“This I can confirm,” James Carville, a veteran of Democratic presidential campaigns including Bill Clinton and a respected voice among donors, told Semafor. “Donors in revolt.”

The freeze extends beyond Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee to the web of super PACs and outside groups that make up the party’s infrastructure.

“It’s a crisis,” said a top Democratic fundraiser. “The money isn’t moving.”

Katzenberg directed Semafor’s questions to the Biden campaign, which declined to comment.