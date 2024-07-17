Biden will reportedly endorse major Supreme Court reforms in campaign revival efforts

US President Joe Biden will reportedly endorse major changes to the US Supreme Court, as he tries to restore momentum for his reelection campaign.

The proposals include establishing term limits for justices and enforceable ethics codes, , The Washington Post reported, following scandals surrounding individual members of the court over ties to conservative groups.

The drumbeat of Democratic lawmakers calling for Biden to step aside temporarily subsided after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on Saturday, but anger towards the president persists among progressives: Politico reported that party grandee Nancy Pelosi was “very receptive” in a private conversation to concerns that Biden would lose in November, while Axios said Democrats in Congress were reviving their rebellion. Republicans, by contrast, are coalescing around Trump.