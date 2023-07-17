What it means: Iran’s morality police are back

Iran’s morality police will resume patrolling the streets again with a new campaign to enforce hijab rules, 10 months after they had largely pulled back over mass protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the police’s custody.

Many women had stopped wearing the hijab in defiance, but on Sunday, the regime’s officials announced that anyone who insisted on “breaking social norms and wear[ing] clothes that are out of the norm” will be confronted “legally.”

After months of rarely being seen, morality police forces were once again spotted patrolling the streets in Tehran in marked vans.

