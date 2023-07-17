What sports writers make of Alcaraz’s Wimbledon win over Djokovic

The News
Carlos Alcaraz took home the Wimbledon trophy Sunday, shaking up Centre Court after defeating former No. 1 men’s single player Novak Djokovic.
We’ve collected insights from sports writers on how Djokovic’s defeat at the hands of the 20-year-old Spaniard likely sets up a true, if potentially short-lived rivalry.
Insights
- The victory marks the first time in more than 20 years that somebody other than Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray has won Wimbledon, potentially cementing a new generation of star players that will shift the sport away from the “Big Three” (Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer). — The New York Times
- Alcaraz took Djokovic to a ”dark territory" through a bombardment of lobs and drop shots, ultimately draining the 36-year-old Serb of energy and bringing him to his breaking point during the final set. Alcaraz’s risky but strategic shots “punished [Djokovic’s] lungs, legs and arms.” — El Pais
- “There is no escape from Alcaraz,” sports journalist Barney Ronay wrote for the Guardian, adding that this win is simply the first ”act of empire building.” Djokovic played a strong match but ultimately looked like an “icon in the process of being torn down” by a new foe.
- But “it would be wrong to say that Djokovic is a spent force,” the Evening Standard’s Matt Majendie argued. Now that the U.S. has changed its COVID vaccination rules, all eyes will be back on him at the U.S. Open in a few weeks. With Djokovic having defeated Alcaraz at the French Open earlier this year, “it has the makings of another great rivalry.”