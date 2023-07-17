What to know: Three continents are battling extreme heat right now

Italy is at the center of what has been dubbed a “heat storm,” and tour guides in Rome have described instances of visitors fainting on tours. In Spain, thousands were evacuated on La Palma island after a wildfire broke out.

Temperatures reached 52.2 degrees Celsius (126 degrees Fahrenheit) in China Sunday. It shattered records in Sanbao, a township in Xinjiang. Just six months ago, the region had recorded a low of -50 degrees Celsius (-58 degrees Fahrenheit). Sunday’s heat broke the last record set in 2015, of 50.3 degrees Celsius (122.54 Fahrenheit).

The heatwave which has gripped Texas for weeks has led to dozens of deaths, including one 67-year-old Houston man living in a home with no air conditioning, local news reported.