Congress looks to remove a tax stumbling block for Taiwan

Unlike its other top trade partners, the U.S. has never negotiated a tax treaty with Taiwan that shields businesses from having their profits taxed by both governments — a product of the fact that Washington and Taipei don’t have official diplomatic ties. Lawmakers are now looking to address this longstanding issue in part because it’s threatening to become a major impediment to attracting more investment by Taiwanese semiconductor companies in the U.S. under the CHIPS and Science Act.

Last year, the Taiwanese chip giant TSMC, which is building a major plant in Arizona, wrote a letter to the Commerce Department warning that taxes were a stumbling block that could prevent its domestic suppliers from coming to the U.S. Taiwanese officials have also been pushing publicly for relief. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged earlier this year that the lack of a tax agreement with Taiwan was a “significant problem” for businesses and promised to work on the issue.

The two bills now working their ways through Congress offer different upsides, in the eyes of advocates. The draft bill from Wyden and House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo. would provide immediate tax relief assuming that Taiwan moves to change its own laws. The proposal from Menendez and Risch would empower the Biden administration to negotiate a broader tax treaty to be approved by Congress, but as a result would take more time.

“The Finance one definitely hits on a lot of our major concerns, but also having Treasury negotiate in line with other tax treaties is something we’re supportive of as well,” Anne Gordon, vice president for international tax at the National Foreign Trade Council, told Semafor.

A spokesperson for Taiwan’s office in Washington welcomed Congress’ efforts to address double taxation, without weighing in on either specific legislative proposal. “We look forward to working with Congress and the Biden administration to find feasible solutions,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Semafor.

Already, there’s talk of combining both bills. Menendez told reporters last Thursday he was “looking forward to working together to see if we can have an amalgam of them.” A second Wyden aide argued that their bill had certain advantages, including crucial bipartisan support in the House, “the end result here is we’re going to end up working together.”

The Biden administration has yet to endorse either piece of legislation, but has provided input behind the scenes. According to Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., the administration has offered some “suggestions” for the Foreign Relations Committee’s bill, though he was unsure if they had been incorporated. The second Wyden aide said the Finance committee’s bill was written with help from both the Taiwanese government and Treasury. Both the State Department and Treasury declined to comment.