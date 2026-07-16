US slaps 25% tariffs on Brazil

The US imposed 25% tariffs on some Brazilian imports over alleged “unfair” practices, a decision that could upend the South American country’s economy and politics.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to impose tariffs on Brazil — even though it is one of the few Latin American countries with which the US has a trade surplus — in response to what he said is the unfair prosecution of the former Brazilian president and his close ally, Jair Bolsonaro.

However, the US tariffs may weaken the standing of Bolsonaro’s son, who is running in October’s presidential election: The last time Trump imposed levies on South America’s biggest economy, support for leftist incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva increased.