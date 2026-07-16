Protests after Ukraine dismisses popular defense minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed a popular defense minister, leading to public protests.

Mykhailo Fedorov had only been in post for six months, but was credited with convincing SpaceX to block the Russian military’s access to Starlink, causing chaos for Kremlin forces, and with pushing the successful strategy of using drones to attack logistical targets behind the front line.

Still, Fedorov was not universally admired: Critics said he didn’t adequately reform mobilization — manpower is still Kyiv’s biggest constraint — while his reforms also put him in conflict with senior generals.

His removal, part of a wider reshuffle, suggests Zelenskyy is choosing the military establishment over the technocratic innovator, a risky move when Ukraine’s strength has been its speed of adaptation.